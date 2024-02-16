A REFUSED GIFT

Today I start my 14th year on 365. I am amazed how time flies and when I see the first pictures I posted I go red in the face and would remove them if I could.

Anyway, there is a story about this picture. And here it goes.

I told Christine that I wanted to celebrate the start of my 14th year by buying a smalll gift for myself but Christine said “You had better engage a maid to help me in my housework because I can’t cope on my own anymore than throwing away your money”. I saw her point and immediately replied that I will get her a maid to assist her as soon as possible. So the next morning, I left her with a kiss and off I went. Later in the day I got home and asked Christine if she would like to meet the new maid who for short is called Mer. Christine dressed quickly got in the car to come and meet Mer. When she saw her she started shouting at me and even slapped me in the face. She then ran back home, threw out of the bedroom window all my cloths and here I am with the maid hoping that Christine would take me back in our matrimonial home. And then I woke up all of a sudden and found that that was just a dream. And I asked myself “Who would want a boat like that?”

