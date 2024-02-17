BELFRY OF THE BASILICA OF OUR LADY OF VICTORIES

Plus two pigeons coming in to spend the night for free.

The Basilica is the Parish church of L-Isla (also known as Senglea after Grand Master La Sengle). It is dedicated to our Lady of Victories and was designed by architect Vittorio Cassar in 1580 to commemorate the Great Siege of 1565. Eventually the church became a Parish in 1581 .

The most precious work of art in the Basilica is the statue of il-Bambina which is the patron Saint of Senglea. In the church one also finds the miraculous statue of Jesus the Redeemer which attracts various devotees every year including us.

The church was destroyed by bombs in 1941, but was rebuilt and consecrated by Archbishop Gonzi on 24 August 1956

During the scary days of covid we (me and Christine, together with my sister, Mary Grace and her husband Joe) started coming to L-Isla for the weekend mass and after that to a restaurant along the seafront where we felt safe from the infection. It worked then, but now that covid is no longer a threat we go there every now and then .

