This is a shot of Xlendi Bay in Gozo on a Winter Day. One of a very few pictures I took when Christine and I decided to take a day’s break in Gozo two or three weeks ago. My sister and her husband were there for the weekend and we decided to meet at some time for lunch and we opted to go to Xlendi. We had too much to eat and spent most of the time at the restaurant chatting. The day was cloudy and Xlendi, one of the most popular spot in Gozo, was almost empty of people.
Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Beautiful scene. Love your POV
March 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely capture and scene, I love those rock formations on the right.
March 7th, 2024  
