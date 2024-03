XLENDI BAY (2)

Another shot of Xlendi Bay in Gozo on a Winter Day. We had too much to eat and spent most of the time at the restaurant chatting. The day was cloudy and Xlendi, one of the most popular spots in Gozo, was almost empty of people and the ducks were having a good time surveying every corner of the bay with nobody around.

