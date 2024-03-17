FILFLA

Shot taken two weeks ago when Christine and I took the morning off and went to the Wied i ż- Żurrieq for a walk on a beautiful sunny day.

This is Filfla, the smallest of the Maltese archipelago. The name is believed to come from felfel, the Arabic for a peppercorn. It has been identified as an Important Bird Area by BirdLife International. Three species of seabirds breed on the islet.

Until 1971 the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force used the island for target practice, and spent cartridges from these bombardments can still be found on Filfla today. Filfla became a bird reserve in 1980 and access to the islet is now only possible for educational or scientific purposes. Since 1988 further restrictions have been made including a prohibition on fishing within one nautical mile (1.9 km) around the island

