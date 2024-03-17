Previous
FILFLA by sangwann
Photo 4778

FILFLA

Shot taken two weeks ago when Christine and I took the morning off and went to the Wied i ż- Żurrieq for a walk on a beautiful sunny day.
This is Filfla, the smallest of the Maltese archipelago. The name is believed to come from felfel, the Arabic for a peppercorn. It has been identified as an Important Bird Area by BirdLife International. Three species of seabirds breed on the islet.
Until 1971 the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force used the island for target practice, and spent cartridges from these bombardments can still be found on Filfla today. Filfla became a bird reserve in 1980 and access to the islet is now only possible for educational or scientific purposes. Since 1988 further restrictions have been made including a prohibition on fishing within one nautical mile (1.9 km) around the island
Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1309% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How peaceful it looks there now, lovely capture and I love the addition of your gulls.
March 17th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I like the way you presented this
March 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise