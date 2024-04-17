Previous
SORRY, I DIDN’T WANT TO DISTURB YOU by sangwann
SORRY, I DIDN’T WANT TO DISTURB YOU

Walking along the road from Għargħur to Naxxar I saw this old building which attracted my attention. I wanted to get closer but decided better not. So I took this shot and walked quickly away.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
This is so hilarious Dione, what a giggle I had! Fabulous shot but I too am glad you quickly went your way ;-)
April 17th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
So funny!
April 17th, 2024  
