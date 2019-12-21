New bag

Walking by a lovely shop called 'Made in Tain' I noticed this lovely bag...the Harris Tweed orb mark caught my eye. It's only Tweed woven in the Outer Hebrides that can use this label and as my uncles and cousins were weavers I feel a strong connection to it.

I loved the colours, and the shop and workshop provide creative opportunities for senior pupils and beyond who have learning challenges, so how could I walk on by?

I know I'll get good use out of it.....and lovely with my red boots.

This is actually a collage as the Harris Tweed label is on the back of the bag!! 😊

Three good things

1. Beautiful day for a drive to Tain even though plan A was to come by train! (It was cancelled!!)

2. Perfect stop at Brodie for a cuppa and some items for the unfinished present shopping items.

3. Tesco shop with Mum. She hasn't been for a while and she found it quite hard going, busy and too much standing around. But we got there!!