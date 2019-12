Christmas morning

No children or grandchildren around so we had tea and toast by candlelight πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚

and a little while later WhatsApp activity led to us all chatting on Skype for a crazy half hour. Isn't technology amazing....round the world conversations all on one screen.

Three good things

1. Happy families wherever they are!

2. A lovely walk at Fyvie Castle Loch....still, ice and reflections on the surface, and docks geese and herons around.

3. Lovely lunch and gentle day together. Just fine!!!