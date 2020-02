Rescued

from a bouquet my sister gave to Mum before flying back to Surrey. It must have had a bump at some point but I found the perfect vase to give it a place of its own.

Three good things

1. Lovely day....gentle breeze, sunny spells and lots done.

2. Birthday plant in new pot for Mum's lovely neighbour- tomorrow is her birthday.

3. Kevin from the garden centre managed to open the petrol cap on Mum's car so now I can get some fuel!!! Such a helpful guy!