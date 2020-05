Celebration cakes

So I have spent too much time on my laptop today and sharing the cakes I made for my friend's birthday last week.

I used my Dutch cake recipe to make muffins and have to say it worked very nicely.

Three good things

1. No queue at the medical centre!

2. Long chat with a colleague. This is not easy .... on regular school days I chat so much about children and their activities and now .....😟😟

3. Early to bed. I seem to have a patch of shingles on the back of my neck 😟 but no pain so very grateful.