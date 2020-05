Loving lilac

Heading out for a brisk walk to the local coop when the rain started and a bitter wind with it. So I took an alternative route and passed the lovely lilac bush in a garden near our distillery. Just had to get my phone out!!

Three good things

1.long sleep but woke in time for my Pilates Zoom class.

2. Made soup for lunch and plenty for tomorrow.

3. Trying to read a book I first read 20 years ago..... will I fail asleep????