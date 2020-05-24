Previous
Big sister, little sister
Big sister, little sister

So the alliums have opened and a rather lovely colour ...think I need more of them. I recall they grew in a group/clump in Pitmedden Garden..... sadly not open at the moment. And being in the onion family perhaps they multiply like the spring onions in the patio edge!!
A rather cool day but forecast for higher temperatures. There was a little drizzle at times but I think the garden hose will need to be in place for days ahead.
Three good things
1. Lovely chat with Laura who is LOVING her new house and garden.
2. Long afternoon walk....wasn't really planned in advance but was rather good, though I was flagging a bit on the final uphill stretch.
3. Lovely dinner- lamb chops marinated in olive oil with rosemary and thyme from garden and delicious potatoes- the perfectly imperfect ones.
And fruit salad after. I've not made a simple fruit salad for ages.
