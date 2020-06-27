Getting there.....

I've been busy at the patio edge this afternoon....it's several years since I really pruned and tidied all the plants but the abundance of vetch- a dreadful weed when in the 'wrong' place - was really bothering me. It has such long wandering, tangling roots so I have been removing a section at a time, teasing it out and splitting lots of the different plants that will benefit from the space, all being well. Rain forecast for tomorrow so that will be a bonus.

Three good things

1. New shelves for our garden shed..at last...and so good to have everything tidy and in place!

2. A lovely walk in a pleasant breeze and beautiful grounds at Udny Castle estate. Allan enjoyed the new route which avoids going near the occupied houses.

3. Satisfaction after a long time in the garden, leftovers for tea and a new rhubarb G&T....😊😊