A walk in the woods

Not much of a photo day today but Allan took this one yesterday when walking in the woodland at Udny Castle Estate. The little dyke is part of a new pathway which has recently been completed.....perfect timing for all the folk who enjoy going this way.



Three of my sisters and I are taking on a step challenge for the month of July, raising money for Strathcarron Hospice and I've used this photo for my profile pic!

As an independent charity, Strathcarron is not part of the NHS, and therefore will not benefit from the incredible fundraising efforts being made at this time. Its charity shops are closed, fundraising events cancelled, and financial support is needed now more than ever during these unsettling times.

My middle sister has been on the staff at Strathcarron for some time so we're happy to do this for her and her team.

Three good things

1. Jigsaw progress......at 4.00am!!! I was wide awake so came downstairs, made a cup of tea and managed to complete a good section of sky!!!

2. Gentle Sunday and a visit from J&S this afternoon.

3. Just enjoying a tidy space and simple things..........back to routine in the morning.