The last macaron

You know someone has your best interests at heart when you feel like a little treat is needed and the last sweet little macaron is produced from the fridge!

Feeling grateful!!

Quite a day....I put some washing out to dry before my Pilates class.....rather optimistic it turned out.....what a lot of rain, thunder rumbling around and even a hint of a tornado not far from us!!!

Three good things

1. A bit of work, a bit of fun, laundry away and a little run.

2. A delicious chicken dish with mint and rosemary, carrot, cucumber and rocket salad....with lovely dressing, and potato wedges. Thanks to Laura who shared the recipe.

3. An overdue letter written and an overdue parcel packed and ready for tomorrow morning.