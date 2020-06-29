Previous
Next
The last macaron by sarah19
Photo 1901

The last macaron

You know someone has your best interests at heart when you feel like a little treat is needed and the last sweet little macaron is produced from the fridge!
Feeling grateful!!
Quite a day....I put some washing out to dry before my Pilates class.....rather optimistic it turned out.....what a lot of rain, thunder rumbling around and even a hint of a tornado not far from us!!!
Three good things
1. A bit of work, a bit of fun, laundry away and a little run.
2. A delicious chicken dish with mint and rosemary, carrot, cucumber and rocket salad....with lovely dressing, and potato wedges. Thanks to Laura who shared the recipe.
3. An overdue letter written and an overdue parcel packed and ready for tomorrow morning.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
520% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Aw bless him...you are a lucky woman! Sounds a busy but rewarding day finished off by a delicious meal.
June 29th, 2020  
bep
Your #2 sounds delicious!
June 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise