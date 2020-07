Stepping up

Lovely day for step counting! I retraced my steps from yesterday as I hadn't pressed the 'start' button 🙄 and having had a great sleep I enjoyed it. But not the full 5k so headed out of town after lunch and loved the route I've known since I was tiny!!!

Three good things

1. Fitbit says 12000+ 😂 I really didn't feel it!

2. Lovely Sunday with Mum, online church is amazing....so many choices!!!

3. Lots of chat before bedtime. So many stories I have never heard before!