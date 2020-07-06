Woodside Cottage

Walking with sister Kate this evening and lovely to catch up. She had not been walking at all but I had done a fairly good walk.....so all in all it was a lot of steps. The cottage in the photo used to be the home of three ladies who were aunts of a friend of my Mum. She was called May and we always called them 'May's aunts' and didn't really know their names untilwe were a bit older!! One was Joey, one was Maggie and the third was Alice. I can feel a book coming on!!!

There was also another sister, Mrs Maclean who took in lodgers....one of them was my Dad when he first came to Tain as a teacher...

The books that could be written!!

Three good things.

1. Garden time.....quite hard work today.

2. Leftovers for lunch.

3. Catch up with Kate who is looking amazing as she has been on a weight loss challenge for almost a year and has very gradually dropped to where she wants to be.