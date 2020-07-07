From the top

Today's walk took us to the top of Tain Hill and though I grew up here I had never been right up to the top. The views were amazing in places but some mature woodland. This looks across the Tarbat Peninsula towards the mouth of the Cromarty Firth.

Three good things

1. Lovely chat with Laura this morning. They are back to lockdown in Melbourne for 6 weeks but she seems quite philosophical about it. Having a spacious house instead of a tiny apartment makes a big difference!!

2. Appreciating home territory.

3. Good food with Mum and Kate.