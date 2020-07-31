Previous
31 JULY 2020 by sarah19
31 JULY 2020

Home....after final 5k. Left a note asking Allan to be ready with my camera when I got back! Right on time!
I have really enjoyed this challenge with my sisters and I know in myself, and from my strava app, that I am a lot stronger and fitter than at the beginning of the month, even though I do walk a lot day to day.
Three good things
1. A gentle breeze made a difference to the final uphill section....usually I go down the hill but today I decided to go for it!!
2. Our 'best friends' coming for BBQ as weather forecast great. We met a couple of weeks after we moved to Oldmeldrum in 1984!!! Still love time together.
3. Time to tidy....back to school in Scotland on August 12th...earlier for staff. So where are my school things? 😂😂😂😂
31st July 2020

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365!
529% complete

Casablanca ace
Wow, Sarah! Well done indeed. A lovely triumphant image.
July 31st, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Well done! You look as though you could do it again! and uphill too,
July 31st, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Congratulations! You look terrific!
July 31st, 2020  
plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
Well done. Its a fantastic feeling like no other when you complete a challenge. I still remember finishing my2017 challenge (and still get a buzz at the thought of it). Be warned you'll miss it though and may need to replace it....
July 31st, 2020  
Hazel ace
Great job Sarah! I am truly in awe!
July 31st, 2020  
