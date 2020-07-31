31 JULY 2020

Home....after final 5k. Left a note asking Allan to be ready with my camera when I got back! Right on time!

I have really enjoyed this challenge with my sisters and I know in myself, and from my strava app, that I am a lot stronger and fitter than at the beginning of the month, even though I do walk a lot day to day.

Three good things

1. A gentle breeze made a difference to the final uphill section....usually I go down the hill but today I decided to go for it!!

2. Our 'best friends' coming for BBQ as weather forecast great. We met a couple of weeks after we moved to Oldmeldrum in 1984!!! Still love time together.

3. Time to tidy....back to school in Scotland on August 12th...earlier for staff. So where are my school things? 😂😂😂😂