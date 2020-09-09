Previous
Big brother by sarah19
Photo 1970

Big brother

Playfully busy after school, this is Connor, now 7 and a half!
He's a busy young lad, does lots of sport at after school activities.....which is quite amusing as his Dad wasn't into football etc very much. He was more of a Scouting guy!!!
Oh yes I do miss them all!!!
Three good things
1. Painting before school...after my little jog to the paper shop....getting faster!
2. Lovely catch up chat with Susannah who was on a hiking trip to Poland....had a great time.
3. New planters filled and happy with the effect.
Sarah Bremner

Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
