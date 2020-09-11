Previous
Together in a little space by sarah19
Photo 1972

Together in a little space

This part of our unit has been empty since it arrived so I'm curious to see if it's a happy place for plants that don't like direct sunlight!
Chilly day even with cosy clothes on but the wind died down and I achieved quite a lot in the garden.
Three good things
1. A long nap after school....
2. Another coat of paint on the patio table - was white/grey, now pale caramel but I would like a little darker!
3. The thistle patch is under attack! I will have to see in the morning how much still to do as it was dark when I finished! 😄😄
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
540% complete

