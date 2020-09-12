At the end of the day...

what a lot we got done! All the debris from the tree felling is away to the recycling centre as well as lots of gardening debris.....two bags of thistles from my efforts last night!

A trip to the local garden centre for plants and compost, Home Base for pots and decking paint, and then a non stop working day. I stopped for soup at lunchtime and at 6.00 for dinner!!!

But such a good day. So much done and I can chill tomorrow.

Three good things

1. Sunshine and gentle breeze was perfect for our day.

2. Washing dry outdoors.

3. Yawning......but my glass of Vouvray is ready for my soak in the bath!!!