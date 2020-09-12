Previous
At the end of the day... by sarah19
Photo 1973

At the end of the day...

what a lot we got done! All the debris from the tree felling is away to the recycling centre as well as lots of gardening debris.....two bags of thistles from my efforts last night!
A trip to the local garden centre for plants and compost, Home Base for pots and decking paint, and then a non stop working day. I stopped for soup at lunchtime and at 6.00 for dinner!!!
But such a good day. So much done and I can chill tomorrow.
Three good things
1. Sunshine and gentle breeze was perfect for our day.
2. Washing dry outdoors.
3. Yawning......but my glass of Vouvray is ready for my soak in the bath!!!
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365!
540% complete

Photo Details

bep
You did a great job! What a beautiful result.
September 12th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Looks nice
September 12th, 2020  
Sarah Bremner ace
@gijsje @bkbinthecity
Thanks for the lovely comments.
The wedding couple are coming out on Tues so hopefully they will enjoy what we have done.
September 12th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Very nice
September 12th, 2020  
