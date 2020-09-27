DRIVE THROUGH APPLE SUNDAY

So today is traditionally Apple Sunday but of course with restrictions the usual music events and family fun couldn't happen.......

But a great effort by the Pitmedden Garden team plus volunteers and we were able to enjoy buying their delicious apples etc this way. Cooking Apples, eating apples, apple juice and honey.....

great to have them.

Three good things

1. After the storm it was a glorious calm day.

2. Time to work out who's going where at the wedding, socially distanced of course.

3. Apple crumble for Pudding