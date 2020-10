Pretty pink details

Just filling in!!! This is a detail from my dress for the wedding on 13th October, all being well.

Rollercoaster times for young people and so many changes and amendments.....

I bought my outfit in January and haven't really looked at it for all the months that have passed.

Last night I asked Sarah what colour her Mum was wearing.....navy and a bit of pink.......hee hee....I didn't say a word!! And if we do end up wearing the same thing I will laugh and laugh and laugh!!!