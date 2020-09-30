Across the park

On my way home from the paper shop I noticed the light in the east and caught this at the bottom of the brae.

Lovely start to the day......was very wet and chilly by lunchtime. Good to close the curtains and stay snug and warm.

Three good things

1. Loving the rhythm of my morning runs.

2. Leeks with dinner tasted delicious. Just dug last night....best of freshness.

3. Managed to gather pots of flowers into a sheltered area so the rain and gales forecast for the next few days don't damage them too badly!!!