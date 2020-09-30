Previous
Across the park by sarah19
Photo 1990

Across the park

On my way home from the paper shop I noticed the light in the east and caught this at the bottom of the brae.
Lovely start to the day......was very wet and chilly by lunchtime. Good to close the curtains and stay snug and warm.
Three good things
1. Loving the rhythm of my morning runs.
2. Leeks with dinner tasted delicious. Just dug last night....best of freshness.
3. Managed to gather pots of flowers into a sheltered area so the rain and gales forecast for the next few days don't damage them too badly!!!
Sarah Bremner

Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365!
