Mother and son

Had a day trip to Glasgow to see how Grannie was doing. Stocked up with goodies and regular things as she will be on her own for Christmas. She's really quite happy about that as she has hearing issues and her regular gentle pace in her own space suits her fine thank you!!!

We left a 'Santa Bag' for her to open on Christmas Day and some trifle from M&S, along with lovely things to eat.

Three good things

1. Safe travel...it was an early start but clear roads and clear skies on the way down.

2. My new sunglasses were great on the journey south.

3. A five minute chat with Mum's cousin Anne who is waiting for hospital treatment.