Mother and son by sarah19
Photo 2070

Mother and son

Had a day trip to Glasgow to see how Grannie was doing. Stocked up with goodies and regular things as she will be on her own for Christmas. She's really quite happy about that as she has hearing issues and her regular gentle pace in her own space suits her fine thank you!!!
We left a 'Santa Bag' for her to open on Christmas Day and some trifle from M&S, along with lovely things to eat.
Three good things
1. Safe travel...it was an early start but clear roads and clear skies on the way down.
2. My new sunglasses were great on the journey south.
3. A five minute chat with Mum's cousin Anne who is waiting for hospital treatment.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
567% complete

View this month »

Dianne
It’s nice that you could visit and bring her some goodies. A lovely image too.
December 22nd, 2020  
Bep
That's a lovely picture, Sarah.
December 22nd, 2020  
