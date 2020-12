Trifle sparkles

Christmas trifle usually made in a gorgeous Caithness Glass bowl we were given years ago - holds enough for a crowd.

Far too much for 4!

So I decided to use the special glasses I bought in Tain - 40th Wedding Anniversary gift from Mum last year. They have silver incorporated in the glass and are lovely quirky shapes - easy to hold.

And following Mum's tradition the jelly goes on top of the custard.....cream and chocolate flakes added on the day!