Reflections outside and in by sarah19
Photo 2069

Reflections outside and in

So I managed to go for a jog to the papershop this morning, delivering some Christmas cards on the way. Daylight was just beginning when I got back and looking in the lounge window I could see the Christmas cards hanging on the glass wall into the hall as well as the blue sky and tree reflections. Fascinating what you sometimes miss.
A REALLY busy day afterwards.
Three good things
1. Shopping earlyish but still a long queue at M&S food store.
2. Finished cards, letters, ironing, wrapping, tidying.....
I don't like last minute stuff so should be better this year.
3. Chat with Susannah. 😊😊
