Reflections outside and in

So I managed to go for a jog to the papershop this morning, delivering some Christmas cards on the way. Daylight was just beginning when I got back and looking in the lounge window I could see the Christmas cards hanging on the glass wall into the hall as well as the blue sky and tree reflections. Fascinating what you sometimes miss.

A REALLY busy day afterwards.

Three good things

1. Shopping earlyish but still a long queue at M&S food store.

2. Finished cards, letters, ironing, wrapping, tidying.....

I don't like last minute stuff so should be better this year.

3. Chat with Susannah. 😊😊

