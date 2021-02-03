Previous
Charlie's new activity by sarah19
Photo 2113

Charlie's new activity

Well this is my best photo of the day! It has been full on!
Creating child friendly Numeracy activities, webinar to help me help older learners, and creating helpful guide (I hope) for uploading to online classroom. It's been a hard few weeks but I feel like I can do this now. It's like emerging from a dark hole to find everything is going to be okay.
Three good things
1. Up and away for my papershop run this morning.
2. Making learning fun for me and for everyone else.
3. A good walk via 'the new houses' and round a more familiar route. Allan hasn't been that way before and was amazed at all the streets that now fill what was open country until about 15 years ago.
Time to sleep. It's very white out tonight.
3rd February 2021

Casablanca ace
That sounds like fun! A nice way for students to learn.
February 3rd, 2021  
plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
Fun capture and well done. My son started his teaching career last September and as his subject is IT he's been busy helping other staff get to grips with new expectations. Such a lot for teachers to get their heads around right now so pleased you're feeling on top of it.
February 3rd, 2021  
