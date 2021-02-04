first bud opens

I was given a lovely pot of mini narcissus bulbs for my birthday and today it was a delight to see the first bud open when we came downstairs in the morning. We'd watched it for a couple of days, ahead of the others. Against all the snow that fell last night, it is rather special!

Forecast for more to come....not sure if the school will be open even for the key worker children.

Three good things

1. I fitted in my run to the paper shop before the worst of the snow started this morning. Running in boots isn't ideal but I did feel better after it.

2. My car is now 'live' again. It wouldn't respond to the remote key this morning. It's a Toyota Hybrid Auris so we weren't sure what was needed......Youtube showed us, confirmed what the handbook said and the owner of the garage across the road arrived with the charging equipment. 3 minutes and it was awake again. Allan took it for a good drive so should be fine now!

3. Catch up with friends this evening. SO nice when we can't have coffee yet!

