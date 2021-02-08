Tete-a-tete

Isn't it just the perfect name for these bursts of sunshine in their pot. Some of their siblings are beginning to open too.

More snow today and rather bitter wind but lovely moments in sunlight.

Three good things

1. Another good sleep. If humans could hibernate I would definitely be in the club!!

2. A lot of resources sorted today and the dining room table is more orderly even if not great for dining at the moment.

3. Good chat with the Macs on zoom. I love that we have these catch ups so regularly and lots of laughter in the mix. Mum would love it too.