Fyvie Castle Loch (2)

Another photo from yesterday. The white area on the Loch with no reflections is the ice!!

Hectic day at school today but all went well. 22 little people to get to know - once upon a time I could remember names really well but now I think all the names of children I have ever taught are in my head playing tricks on me!!! Actually I did quite well with most of them.

Lovely mild day so everyone could play happily outdoors at break and lunch.

Three good things

1. A great sleep...perfect start to a new phase.

2. Delicious leftovers for lunch

3. Amusing storytelling at the siblings zoom chat. It's really lovely to share stories and we all have such different memories.