Maidenhair fern

I think this lovely plant is doing okay. I bought one back in the summer when we were away for a few days (hard to believe!!) and it was doing quite well until I was at Mum's for several weeks.....

overwatering may have been the cause of it not surviving 🙄.

Anyway I was delighted when Allan ordered a new one online in November and now I have to treat it with great respect!! Talk to it regularly 😄😄😄 and a good spray when it seems to need more than a little water in the compost.

Three good things

1. Love green growing things around the house.

2. Online assembly at school worked brilliantly. The children were all in their own classes and were watching and listening really well. And of course no one would have noticed if the wriggled!!

3. Very early to bed. 0