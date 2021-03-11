Letterbox lovelies

These arrived today from Jonathan and Sarah.

It's Sarah's Mum's birthday on Sunday and Jonathan is working on Saturday so we won't be able to get together even with slightly reduced restrictions from tomorrow.

So lovely to find this when I got home for lunch and I'm sure they will open beautifully like the ones they sent for my birthday.

Three good things

1. No rain and easy to wrap up on a windy day.

2. Little people doing their best to create a gift for their mums. Lots of extra bits to prepare for tomorrow's finishing off but they were so happy being busy today.

3. Such a difference in the length of the day!