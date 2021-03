In a little pot

It opened today and I love the colour of this miniature iris. There's another one to come and might have been more if I had remembered that they were in the dark place as instructed. Anyway these can give delight.

Three good things

1. Touch and go...but we got the Mothers Day creations completed!

2. Outdoor time for Fresh Air Friday. 😊

3. Delicious chilli for tea...from a few weeks ago- freezers are very useful.