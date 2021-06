Promising

Glad to see that the sweet pea plants are ready to be put in the pot, supported by pieces of willow salvaged when the rampant willow trees were removed a few weeks ago. And I hope they are happy with the Rosemary planted in there several months ago.

Three good things

1. Planting at school too!

2. Big clearout of my classroom filing cabinet......and didn't take too much home.

3. Indian takeaway for supper and enough left for tomorrow!! And leftover strawberry sauce with icecream later.