Flowers on the table by sarah19
Photo 2231

Flowers on the table

So nice to reach No 3 and lovely neighbour had put heating on boost, brother & SIL had put some flowers on the table and everything seemed as much like home as it can ever be now, full of lovely memories and a good place for a long weekend.
All being well I think we might enjoy being here for a week or two later in summer when I don't need to go to school any more!!
Three good things
1. Finished planting with the children at school- barrels should look very colourful in a few weeks.
2. Good drive north and I didn't fall asleep (Allan was driving!!!)
3. Some dinner, a walk, a wee visit to brother's new home and catching up time with neighbour Morag 😀
That's definitely more than 3 good things but good for the record!!
Sarah Bremner

Maggiemae ace
June 5th, 2021
June 5th, 2021  
