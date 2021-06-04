Flowers on the table

So nice to reach No 3 and lovely neighbour had put heating on boost, brother & SIL had put some flowers on the table and everything seemed as much like home as it can ever be now, full of lovely memories and a good place for a long weekend.

All being well I think we might enjoy being here for a week or two later in summer when I don't need to go to school any more!!

Three good things

1. Finished planting with the children at school- barrels should look very colourful in a few weeks.

2. Good drive north and I didn't fall asleep (Allan was driving!!!)

3. Some dinner, a walk, a wee visit to brother's new home and catching up time with neighbour Morag 😀

That's definitely more than 3 good things but good for the record!!