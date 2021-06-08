enjoying a new pot

While we were up north I found some lovely new plant pots ....and my streptocarpus seems to think so too!!

Lovely light and plenty of space for a little water to evaporate ....is that what happens??

Anyway, I haven't seen it dance quite like this for a while.

Three good things

1. Time for gardening before packing up and travelling home.

2. A brief visit to my aunt and a few miles further we called to see a cousin, then headed south.

3. Lovely sunny journey, coffee and a scone, not much traffic and happy to reach our own place safely.