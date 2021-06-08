Previous
enjoying a new pot by sarah19
Photo 2235

enjoying a new pot

While we were up north I found some lovely new plant pots ....and my streptocarpus seems to think so too!!
Lovely light and plenty of space for a little water to evaporate ....is that what happens??
Anyway, I haven't seen it dance quite like this for a while.
Three good things
1. Time for gardening before packing up and travelling home.
2. A brief visit to my aunt and a few miles further we called to see a cousin, then headed south.
3. Lovely sunny journey, coffee and a scone, not much traffic and happy to reach our own place safely.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Sarah Bremner

