A different point of view by sarah19
Photo 2236

A different point of view

Walking with a class of 8 year olds to Barra Berries, our local summer fruits 'outlet'. From the North side of their coffee shop and events building there's a lovely view of Bennachie.
Time for ice cream, information from the owner about all the different types of fruit they use and then a tour of the polytunnels where the raspberries and strawberries grow.
Lovely day and happy children.
Three good things
1. 14000 steps before 12.30!
2. Lunch delivered by Mr B as my overlap time was a little shorter than usual.
3. Fun learning with special group after lunch, lots of laughter and involvement. So special in these count down times! 12 more days.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 11 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
612% complete

