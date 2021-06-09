A different point of view

Walking with a class of 8 year olds to Barra Berries, our local summer fruits 'outlet'. From the North side of their coffee shop and events building there's a lovely view of Bennachie.

Time for ice cream, information from the owner about all the different types of fruit they use and then a tour of the polytunnels where the raspberries and strawberries grow.

Lovely day and happy children.

Three good things

1. 14000 steps before 12.30!

2. Lunch delivered by Mr B as my overlap time was a little shorter than usual.

3. Fun learning with special group after lunch, lots of laughter and involvement. So special in these count down times! 12 more days.