A little bit of azalea

In a pot on the patio I've had an azalea growing for three or four years....but no blooms! Till now! Just wondering if the bitter winter has shocked it into waking up.

Last weekend when up north my Mum's azalea was spectacular colour. I wish they could talk and tell us what they need!

Anyway, good to have some buds opening at last.

Three good things

1. Special glasses to view the partial eclipse.

2. An hour in the garden after school.

3. Catch up with sister Kate....always good!