Previous
Next
A fun feature by sarah19
Photo 2257

A fun feature

In the blitz of our spare room I found a fan which we had bought at a church auction...years ago.
Well...why...what to do with it?
So sitting having lunch at the patio table I thought of it!
It's certainly bright....and a bit of a feature. Not sure how long it will last...
Plenty else to do in the garden right now!

Three good things
1. Slept late and didn't hear the visitors go off at 7am.
2. A bit of stream clearing - our little bridge/stream needed some work to remove branches and leaves caught in them, creating a diversion/dam effect....overdue!
3. More gardening and a little experiment with old tights, compost and some honeysuckle cuttings!! More if it works.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 12 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3736 photos on 365! What an amazing...
618% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise