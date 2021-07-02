A fun feature

In the blitz of our spare room I found a fan which we had bought at a church auction...years ago.

Well...why...what to do with it?

So sitting having lunch at the patio table I thought of it!

It's certainly bright....and a bit of a feature. Not sure how long it will last...

Plenty else to do in the garden right now!



Three good things

1. Slept late and didn't hear the visitors go off at 7am.

2. A bit of stream clearing - our little bridge/stream needed some work to remove branches and leaves caught in them, creating a diversion/dam effect....overdue!

3. More gardening and a little experiment with old tights, compost and some honeysuckle cuttings!! More if it works.