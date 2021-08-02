garden flowers

I had two friends for coffee and catch up this morning and they brought flowers and chocolate gifts!!

I added some flowers from the garden to the roses and alstroemeria and then chose some little ones for a jug on the table. The battery on my phone was quite low and the image was rather dark, but a little help from iPiccy certainly brightened it up!!

I took the flowers from a couple of days ago to Sarah when we went to visit yesterday. No sweet peas have come to flower since, but they will when the sun shines a bit more!

Three good things

1. Catching up after too long.

2. A visit to the local framing shop to choose a frame for a painting I was given when I finished school......more later!

3.Monday evening TV - Michael Portillo in Australia....I was feeling so sad seeing all the familiar places in Melbourne!! And Only Connect.....and University Challenge after.

I'm not really a great TV watcher but some are funny and fascinating.

