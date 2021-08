Hello there from Melbourne

What fun this morning!

Laura called me on WhatsApp with Evie in her arms.....not expecting me to be holding Neil in mine!!!

We did laugh.

And she took a screenshot on her phone with all four of us in the frame 😂😂

Three good things

1. Happy to help after a tricky night.

2. More books sorted and ready for recycling/ charity shop.

3. Lovely day so great to get washing out, and ironed and away. I don't iron everything any more but I do like a pile when ready to put away!! 😊😊