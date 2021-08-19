The gnarled tree

Had a delightful visit to Cromarty, so many gorgeous places and interesting things to see.

Lovely lunch, fabulous shops, exciting purchases!!

And after it all, heading down to the harbour to get our ferry back across the Firth, we passed one of the grand houses, with a sad but beautiful tree in the drive. I think perhaps the ivy had strangled the life out of it!

Three good things

1. A bit of gardening again.

2. A new rug for our kitchen.

3. A lovely visit to great friends, a quick peek into a new retail centre and a fantastic meal with our lovely neighbour and son.

Such a full day! 😊