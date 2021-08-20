Roadside Restaurant-

Eolach - knowledge...

This delightful home based 'restaurant' was our dining venue.

It's run by friends of my sister, who cook delicious food, with locally foraged herbs etc....their knowledge of the local delicacies is awesome.

Taster portions ....seven in all ....we're simply wonderful and eating outdoors in gentle west of Scotland evening air ...just a delight. The polytunnel is draped in sacking fabric, with little jars of local flowers and lovely company.........

Three good things

1. Gardening before heading west.

2. Lunch in beautiful Beauly....so many colourful flower displays along the street.

3. Soft sunshine all the way to destination.