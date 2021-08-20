Previous
Roadside Restaurant- by sarah19
Photo 2306

Roadside Restaurant-

Eolach - knowledge...
This delightful home based 'restaurant' was our dining venue.
It's run by friends of my sister, who cook delicious food, with locally foraged herbs etc....their knowledge of the local delicacies is awesome.
Taster portions ....seven in all ....we're simply wonderful and eating outdoors in gentle west of Scotland evening air ...just a delight. The polytunnel is draped in sacking fabric, with little jars of local flowers and lovely company.........
Three good things
1. Gardening before heading west.
2. Lunch in beautiful Beauly....so many colourful flower displays along the street.
3. Soft sunshine all the way to destination.
20th August 2021

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 12 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3736 photos on 365! What an amazing...
631% complete

Photo Details

