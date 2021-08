Rainy afternoon

At Kate's place....

looking out on the rain falling but that's OK as we had a lovely walk to the ferry cabin coffee place for refreshments before walking on through the woods. Then back along the shore line, watching seals, the ferry- the oldest turntable ferry in the UK- and spotted some swimming friends who had been in for a dip.

Three good things

1. We had the best of the weather when walking.

2. Delicious cheese and bread for lunch.

3. Meeting more friends later. Such a relaxing day.