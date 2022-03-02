outside in

Perhaps I should have called it 'Reflections'!

We have been considering replacing our patio doors for some time and this week there was a hint of condensation between the panes!! So I was taking photos from indoors and out to share with the company we approached for an estimate.

Rather confusing looking at this!! quite funny seeing the merging of tree reflections, me and all the indoor furniture items!!!

Three good things

1. Another load of items to the recycling centre. Allan had taken a load back from Glasgow on Tuesday evening and we added more!

2. Lunch out on our way home from the Window Company.

3. Success.....I suggested spending half an hour in the garage to clear some space!! It worked!!! In that time it was amazing how much was dumped / moved / rearranged.