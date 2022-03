Snowdrop collage

On Tuesday I took some snowdrops and a little brown vase to school for the children to draw. Amazing how unique each one was. Not much room to display items in open plan school areas so I cut them out and did what I could...

I think they will like the effect on Monday.

Three good things.

1. Caught up on laundry....love fresh bedlinen days.

2. Avocado and poached eggs on toast.

3. Long Mac siblings chat on zoom...full of laughter and memories.