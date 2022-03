Buds to bloom

Loving the daffodils in the front hall. They were tight buds at the weekend and it has been lovely noticing them open day by day. And we got some new curtains too which seem to have brightened up the hall too. Now I need to find the right colour of paint!!!

Three good things

1. Caught up on paperwork for school. I'm counting down to the Easter break!

2. A good afternoon walk with neighbour Sheila after the rain!

3. Catch up chat with sister Kate.