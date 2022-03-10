Previous
A delightful memory by sarah19
A delightful memory

Another treasure photo from Kyiv. I just loved the way Connor ate his cake at the fabulous cake shop across the street from the school where his mum and dad were teaching. We had several visits there.
Hopefully they will be able to come home from Chris this summer. The books that could be written about the travels of our kids!!!!
Three good things
1. A morning with baby Neil....checking out the routine for a couple of days when his mum is going to school. Grandma on duty!
2. Afternoon with baby Abel and his mum. He's only 4 weeks and that lovely new baby smell was still on my top at bedtime as I'd been holding him most of the time at their house.
3. Helped a friend fixing curtains on their rail, ready for family coming soon.
And a little G&T after!!!
Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Sharon Lee ace
Looks like he doesn't like getting his hands dirty :)
March 10th, 2022  
